Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walk to Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen pilgrims are walking from different parts of Iraq to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage will be held this year under special conditions by observing health measures due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

