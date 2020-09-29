https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/F07718F8-F327-4430-B16B-E3C9BF23A377.jpeg 628 942 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-29 17:54:122020-09-29 17:54:12Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walk to Karbala
Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims walk to Karbala
SHAFAQNA- Arbaeen pilgrims are walking from different parts of Iraq to the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala.
The Arbaeen pilgrimage will be held this year under special conditions by observing health measures due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
