October 2020: Islamic History Month in Canada

SHAFAQNA- Canada is set to celebrate Islamic History Month throughout October with a special focus on the resilience and achievements of Black Muslims.

“Being part of the community which has been affected by the impact of racism on the Black community, Islamic History Month Canada (IHMC) Board believes it is important to address anti-Black racism within our own community,” Shahina Siddiqui, Chair of Islamic History Month Canada, told AboutIslam.net.

Throughout the country, communities are organizing events with an interfaith focus on anti-black racism, library and art galleries will be featuring posters, documentaries and displays about Black Muslims and their achievements and contributions.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Islamic History Month lectures and presentations have moved online.

Dr. Abdullah Hakim Quick will be presenting four online sessions on “The Black Muslim Experience: From Makkah to the Americas” and Ustādh Mustafa Briggs will be teaching a webinar on “Africans in Asia: The Forgotten Legacy.”

On October 1st, 2020, the City of Kingston will illuminate City Hall in green from 6:30 pm until 7 am in commemoration of the launch of Islamic History Month in this Ontario city.

According to Shahina Siddiqui, this year’s Islamic History Month provides an opportunity for Canadian Muslims to engage in conversations about anti-Black racism in the community and society.

“This is an opportunity to have a national conversation within the Muslim community about racism in general and anti-Black racism in particular, both within our community and in the larger society,” said Siddiqui.

Muslims are the fastest growing religious community in Canada, according to the country’s statistical agency, Statistics Canada.

This year’s poster features Ayuba Suleiman Diallo (1701–1773) who is best known for his memoirs as a Muslim who had to endure the Atlantic slave trade and enslavement in colonial America, Muslimlink told.

Canada’s Muslim population increased by 82 percent over the past decade.

Muslims represent 3.2 percent of Canada’s total population.