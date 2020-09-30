SHAFAQNA- The director of Turkish Airlines in Iraq announced the resumption of flights between Turkey and Iraq after 7 months of inactivity. Although currently only two airports have authorization to conduct flights to Turkey in Baghdad and Erbil. The outbreak of the Corona virus has caused the suspension of flights between Turkey and Iraq. At last, flights between the two countries are scheduled to resume after 7 months of being suspended.

Khairuddin Qarqi, the director of Turkish Airlines in Iraq, stated: “Air communication between Turkey and Iraq will resume. We are scheduled to have four flights a week from Baghdad International Airport and three flights from Erbil International Airport to Turkey.”

He continued: “The Turkish Aviation Authority has given the green light to increase the number of these flights from 7 flights per week to 14 flights so that we can provide services to passengers at most of Baghdad’s airports. Our office in Baghdad will soon announce a timetable to inform passengers of the exact schedule of flights.”

The director of Turkish Airlines in Iraq noted that they will trust the medical report that the passengers are required to provide while flying on airplanes of tests taken by Iraqi laboratories during the Corona virus pandemic.

