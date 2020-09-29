Online Quran memorization course hold in Karbala for girls

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Astan of Imam Hussein’s (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, has organized an online Quran memorization course for girls.

According to the website of the Astan, the course has been held by the Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan for girls aged 12 to 18.

Memorization and contemplation of Surah Kahf, stories from the battle of Karbala and some parts of the “Treaties on Rights” by Imam Sajjad (AS) are the themes of the course.

Amal Al-Matouri, head of the Women Quranic Center affiliated to the Dar-o-Quran, said that 674 girls from different provinces of Iraq as well as Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Oman, the US and Romania have taken the course.

The participants have been divided into five groups, each taking lessons on the meanings and concepts of the verses from a Quran expert of the center.

The official added that the center plans to hold advanced courses on Quran memorization in the near future.

Top participants in the courses will qualify to attend ‘the memorization of the entire Quran’ plan