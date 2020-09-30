Date :Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 | Time : 06:38 |ID: 172601 | Print

Jamal Khashoggi’s rights group launched in US

SHAFAQNA-A rights organisation, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), established by Jamal Khashoggi before his  killing has now been opened in in Washington, DC.

“In the summer of 2018, Jamal founded DAWN along with some of his friends, based on his belief that only democracy and freedom will bring lasting peace and security to the Middle East and North Africa,” Sarah Lee Witsen, DAWN CEO, said at a virtual news conference on Tuesday.

The US-based organisation will primarily focus on documenting and addressing abusive behaviour and human rights violations of Washington-supported governments and US allies: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt. It aims to expand its work in the future to cover other countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, AlJazeera reported.

