UN security council calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately halt the fighting

SHAFAQNA-The UN security council has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately halt the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh .

The council’s members “expressed concern over reports of large-scale military actions along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone,” in a statement ,AA reported.

“They strongly condemn the use of force and regret the loss of life and the toll on the civilian population,” they added. “Security Council members expressed their full support for the central role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and urge the sides to work closely with them for an urgent resumption of dialogue without preconditions.”