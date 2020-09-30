The chaotic Trump-Biden matchup: They blast each other in first debate

SHAFAQNA- Donald Trump and Joe Biden blasted each other over the economy, handling of the coronavirus and the Supreme Court, in first presidential debate.

Trump and Biden sparred first over the Supreme Court and the president’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Biden warned that the Affordable Care Act could be overturned by the high court, and charged that Trump “has no plan” for health care. Trump defended his nomination of Barrett by saying, “We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her”, according to marketwatch.

Trump charged that Biden would “close down the whole country” to halt the spread of the coronavirus and claimed that his administration had built the “greatest economy in history.” Trump again blamed the damage to the U.S. economy from the virus on China.