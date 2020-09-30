https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-30 09:56:442020-09-30 09:56:44What is the ruling on insider information in stock exchange? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on insider information in stock exchange? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about insider information in stock exchange.
Question: What is the ruling on using insider information in stock exchange?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Using economic information illegally or in a way that leads to violating of the rights of others is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
