What is the ruling on insider information in stock exchange? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about insider information in stock exchange.

Question: What is the ruling on using insider information in stock exchange?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Using economic information illegally or in a way that leads to violating of the rights of others is not allowed.

