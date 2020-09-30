https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Nahjul-Balaghah1.jpg 196 250 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-30 10:01:082020-09-30 10:01:08What is the consequence of not using wisdom and experience?
What is the consequence of not using wisdom and experience?
SHAFAQNA – In reply to Abu Musa Ash’ari, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Indeed, doomed is the one who is deprived from granted wisdom and gained experience. And I despise the one who speaks untruthfully, or disturbs a task which God has corrected. Let go of whatever you do not know, because wicked men with incorrect words will rush toward you [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 78.
