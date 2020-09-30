What is the consequence of not using wisdom and experience?

SHAFAQNA – In reply to Abu Musa Ash’ari, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) wrote: Indeed, doomed is the one who is deprived from granted wisdom and gained experience. And I despise the one who speaks untruthfully, or disturbs a task which God has corrected. Let go of whatever you do not know, because wicked men with incorrect words will rush toward you [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Letter 78.