Serving mawkibs to Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Hussaini rites and processions departments affiliated to Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi announced that the number of processions (mawkibs) providing services to Arbaeen pilgrims in Dhi Qar province has reached 3820, the names of which have been registered in the data list of this section.

In addition to this number of mawkibs, many pilgrims are served in the husseiniyahs and houses of the people of this province.

The deputy in charge of Hussaini rites and processions announced this news and said: “The mawkibs are scattered in the streets. These streets are where the pilgrims are on their way to Karbala, and some of the mawkibs have come to Karbala province to serve the pilgrims and are committed to maintain the sanitary and disease spread preventive measures. The health measures are issued by the health department and the mawkibs are engaged to maintain them in giving service.”

Seyyed Hashem Mousavi added: “As in previous years, in the days of Arbaeen Hussaini, the mawkib owners are serving without being fatigued at all, day and night, and have used all their facilities to serve the pilgrims and earn a spiritual reward.”

