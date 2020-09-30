Indian court acquits all accused for demolition of babri masjid

SHAFAQNA- Nearly twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was demolished, the Special court in the Indian city of Lucknow acquitted all 32 accused in the case.

The trial court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – the country’s top investigation agency – announced the verdict in the 28-year-old case involving 32 accused, including former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, 92, – a one-time mentor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Aljazeera reported.

All the 32 people were accused of criminal conspiracy and inciting a mob to tear down the Mughal-era mosque in the northern town of Ayodhya, located about 135km (84 miles) east of the state capital, Lucknow, in 1992. The demolition sparked nationwide communal violence that left some 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.