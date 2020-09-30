Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad swears in as Emir of Kuwait+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- “Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah” was sworn in as Emir of Kuwait today (Wednesday).

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah officially took the oath of office today (Wednesday) as the Emir of Kuwait and the successor of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



Hours after the unofficial reports of the death of the Emir of Kuwait were published, the Amiri court of this country officially confirmed his death at the age of 91.

The Amiri court of Kuwait issued an official statement this evening (Tuesday) announcing the death of Sheikh “Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah”, the fifth emir of the country since gaining independence. Since last July, he has been admitted to a US hospital for treatment.



The statement, which was read on Kuwaiti state television and published by the country’s official news agency (KUNA), reads: The Amiri Court of Kuwait announces with great sorrow the death of the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, who went to be with his Lord, to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Islamic nations and the friendly nations of the world.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has been named the country’s new Emir.

Following the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers introduced “Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad” as the new Emir of the country.

