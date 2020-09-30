Iraqi PM orders formation of Arbaeen High Security Committee

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kazemi, has ordered the formation of a High Committee for Security and the successful holding of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced in a statement: As the time of the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S) approaches, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces ordered the formation of a High Committee for Security of Arbaeen Pilgrimage, chaired by the Minister of Interior and with the presence of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, and representatives of service ministries.

According to the statement, the committee was briefed on plans for the event and held several meetings with security commanders present to secure the events.

The statement added that the provinces of Karbala, Najaf and Babil have been strengthened with additional units of the army and the federal police, relief groups, security and intelligence services, and a popular mobilization forces of Hashd al-Sha’abi. There are also security forces along the pilgrims’ route in different provinces and they will stay in these areas until the end of the ceremony.

The Arbaeen Security Operations Command called on Arbaeen pilgrims to cooperate with the security forces in holding the event, which is of global concern.

