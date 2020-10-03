https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Screenshot_20200930-165337_YouTube.jpg 1080 1927 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-03 03:48:062020-10-03 03:48:06Video: Is there genuine Muslim representation in society?
Video: Is there genuine Muslim representation in society?
SHAFAQNA-This week Massoud Shajareh is discussing whether there is genuine Muslim representation in society or does the government pressure and promote only a certain type of narrative? What do you think?
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!