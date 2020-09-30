Pakistan FM urges UN to declare ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Pakistani Foreign Minister has urged the United Nations General Assembly to declare an “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” and build a resilient coalition to end the scourge. Shah Mehmood Qureshi added it is time to build a resilient coalition to end the menace.

Addressing the Group of Friends of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) at a high-level virtual meeting on Wednesday, Qureshi said that rise in Islamophobia, evident in the manifestos of far-right and neo-fascist parties, the politicization and censorship of the hijab, cow vigilantism, burning of the Holy Quran, etc, cannot be tolerated.

He said, “The international community should build bridges and respect each other’s religions and beliefs.” The Pakistani top diplomat commended the work of the Alliance of Civilizations in advancing mutual respect for diverse cultures, traditions and religious beliefs, brecorder.com reported. The Alliance of Civilizations was established in 2005 as a leading UN platform for inter-cultural dialogue to promote understanding between diverse nations and communities.