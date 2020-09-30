Date :Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 | Time : 17:02 |ID: 172789 | Print

17 Iranians arrive home from India after 7 months

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: 17 Iranian citizens arrived in the country after 7 months of being stuck in India due to travel restriction raised by the coronavirus pandemic. Last night 17 Iranian citizens arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport after 7 months of residing in India due to coronavirus restriction, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced.

These Iranian citizens had traveled to India but they could not return Iran due to travel restrictions raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, relevant institutions of the country, and diligent pursuit of Iranian missions in India paved the way for the returning of Iranians.

You might also like
Muharram Ceremonies among the non-Muslims in Andhra Pradesh, India
‘We Only Found My Brother's Foot’: The Aftermath of Delhi's Brutal Mob Attacks on Muslims
Chabahar’s Inhumane terror attack was aimed at disrupting Iran's economic development
Hindu nationalists in India use hate politics to scapegoat religious minorities
India’s top court declines to suspend citizenship law
"ISIS is enemy of humanity and Islam", says Indian minister
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *