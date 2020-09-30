First Black Muslim festival to hold in October

SHAFAQNA-The first Black Muslim Festival will hold in October, a month-long event featuring prominent Black Muslim voices from across the globe.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event, which was open to people of all backgrounds, will be held online.The programme includes subjects such as racism, wealth, family, mental health and community activism.

The festival coincides with the United Kingdom’s Black History Month, held in October, which commemorates and celebrates the history of the country’s African and Caribbean communities, AlJazeera reported.