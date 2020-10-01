Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America petitions UN to coerce Turkey into protecting Orthodox Christian cultural heritage
SHAFAQNA- The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said it is petitioning the United Nations to coerce Turkey into protecting Orthodox Christian cultural heritage. The Greek Orthodox Church of the United States said it was pressing U.N. special rapporteurs to hold Turkey accountable “for its deliberate policies to erase the cultural heritage of Orthodox Christians.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree in July that turned Hagia Sophia back into a Muslim house of prayer.
By unilaterally changing the status, structure and name of these UNESCO sites, with particular significance to Orthodox Christians, Turkey is in violation of its obligations under international law to preserve cultural heritage and to respect the political, cultural and religious freedoms of Orthodox Christians in Turkey and abroad,” Archdiocese of America counsel Christina Hioureas told The Associated Press in an emailed statement.
The Greek Orthodox archdiocese “hopes that international pressure from the United Nations, its bodies – including UNESCO, and its member states will motivate Turkey to reverse its decision to convert (the world heritage sites) into mosques.” Associated Press reported.
