Pakistani minorities condemn acquittal of accused in Babri Mosque case

SHAFAQNA- In addition to Muslims, Pakistan’s Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs condemned acquittal of 32 people accused in the Babri Mosque demolition case.

“This [verdict] is a farce. It is an open secret that Babri Mosque was demolished under a pre-planned strategy orchestrated by the BJP [Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party] leadership,” Lal Malhi, a Hindu member of the lower house from Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party, told Anadolu Agency.

“This is not a controversial judgment but a one-sided one, and unjust decision to give safe passage to the criminals,” Shafiq, a Christian rights activist, told Anadolu Agency.

“This verdict is not only against Muslims but against all the minorities there. It will set a precedent to demolish the places of worship of other minorities as well,” Baba Harmeet Singh, member of the managing committee of Sikh temples in Pakistan told Anadolu Agency.