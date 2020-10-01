French high court approves extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect’s to UN tribunal

SHAFAQNA- French high court approved transfer of Rwanda genocide suspect to UN tribunal. UN prosecutors accuse Felicien Kabuga , the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes, for ethnic Hutu fighters that killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994. Kabuga’s arrest in Paris in May ended a manhunt lasting more than 20 years. He has denounced the charges, including genocide and incitement to commit genocide, as “lies”, AlJazeera reported.