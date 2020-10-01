Date :Thursday, October 1st, 2020 | Time : 06:35 |ID: 172815 | Print

French high court approves extradition of Rwanda genocide suspect’s to UN tribunal

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- French high court approved transfer of Rwanda genocide suspect to UN tribunal. UN prosecutors accuse Felicien Kabuga , the former tea and coffee tycoon of bankrolling and importing huge numbers of machetes, for ethnic Hutu fighters that killed hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus in Rwanda during a 100-day period in 1994. Kabuga’s arrest in Paris in May ended a manhunt lasting more than 20 years. He has denounced the charges, including genocide and incitement to commit genocide, as “lies”, AlJazeera reported.

You might also like
Russia: Evacuation of ‘death camp’ in Syria blocked by rebels under US control
Shafaqna Exclusive Interview with Allama Ghulam Hur Shabbiri – Shia genocide in Pakistan
Suspected cholera cases in Yemen hit 1 million: ICRC
MIT professor's paper reveals Syrian government is not responsible for chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun
Islamic Council of Malaysia Urges UN to Take US to ICJ for Waging War Crimes Against Iran
FORMER UN REPRESENTATIVE PRAISED AYATOLLAH SISTANI, SEND EMOTIONAL MESSAGE TO IRAQI PEOPLE
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *