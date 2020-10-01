Coronavirus is out of control, UK experts warn

SHAFAQNA- Health experts in the UK warned that the Covid-19 is not under control as case numbers and hospital admissions rise. “Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction,” the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance told a government press conference, as a further 7,108 cases and 71 deaths were reported.

As England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, warned that hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care were also rising, Vallance added: “We don’t have this under control at the moment.” More than 42,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Britain, the worst toll in Europe,France24 reported.