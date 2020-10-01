Date :Thursday, October 1st, 2020 | Time : 06:33 |ID: 172818 | Print

Coronavirus is out of control, UK experts warn

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Health experts  in the UK warned that the Covid-19 is not under control as case numbers and hospital admissions rise. “Things are definitely heading in the wrong direction,” the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance told a government press conference, as a further 7,108 cases and 71 deaths were reported.

As England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, warned that hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care were also rising, Vallance added: “We don’t have this under control at the moment.” More than 42,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Britain, the worst toll in Europe,France24 reported.

You might also like
Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine service project to distribute meals to patients affected by Coronavirus+Photos
Iraq: Seyyed Al-Awsiya modern city at disposal for Coronavirus patients
Islamophobia growing in UK: 1 in 3 Britons feel threatened by Muslims
Daesh claims responsibility for attack on London Bridge, just as terrorists are being wiped off Telegram en…
US-UK trade deal could take 10 years if Brexit goes ahead, Obama warns
Saudi Arabia to decide on Hajj ‘within a week’
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *