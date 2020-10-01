Is it right to awaken guest and children for Wajib Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about awakening others for Salaat.

Question: How is it to awaken others including guest, neighbor, etc. for Wajib Salaat, is there any problem according to the religious Law; and is there a difference between own children and others, and if there is a problem with awakening (others), what is the situation with playing Adhan (call to prayer) from the loudspeakers?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Awakening others is not Wajib, but as the father has the guardianship of the children, there is no problem. There is no problem with playing Adhan from the loudspeakers at the time of Adhan and this has no connection with awakening (others), and this has been the tradition from the time of the Prophet (PBUH).

*(PBUH)- Peace Be Upon Him

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA