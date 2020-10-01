https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/imam-hussain1.jpg 178 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-10-01 09:43:572020-10-01 09:43:57What did Imam Hussain (AS) say about the true believers?
What did Imam Hussain (AS) say about the true believers?
SHAFAQNA – It is reported that on his way to Kufah (a town in Iraq), the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Seyyedu-Shuhada (AS) met Farazdaq, the famous poet of the time, and asked him about the situation in Kufah. Farazdaq replied: Their hearts are with you, and their swords against you! Then Imam Hussain (AS) said: The people are the servants of the world, and the religion only roll off their tongues. They talk about the religion as long as they are making a living, but in difficult times, (the number of) the true believers/faithful ones are very few [1].
[1] Akhbarut-Tewal, Page 245.
