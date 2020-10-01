https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/pope-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-10-01 14:54:452020-10-01 14:54:45Pope rejects meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Pope rejects meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis rejected meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week.
Yes, he asked. But the pope had already said clearly that political figures are not received in election periods. That is the reason,” Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Italy’s main news agency, ANSA, at a press conference on Wednesday.
Pompeo, is in the Italy as part of a broader European tour including Greece and Croatia, NBCNews reported.
