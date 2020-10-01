Date :Thursday, October 1st, 2020 | Time : 14:54 |ID: 172870 | Print

Pope rejects meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis rejected meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week.

Yes, he asked. But the pope had already said clearly that political figures are not received in election periods. That is the reason,” Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Italy’s main news agency, ANSA, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Pompeo, is in the Italy  as part of a broader European tour including Greece and Croatia, NBCNews reported.

 

