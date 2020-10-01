Date :Thursday, October 1st, 2020 | Time : 15:58 |ID: 172874 | Print

Humans must stop ‘war on nature’: UN chief

SHAFAQNA- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that humans must stop “waging war on nature”.

One consequence of the imbalance with nature – caused by deforestation, climate change and food production – was the emergence of deadly diseases such as HIV-AIDS, Ebola and COVID-19, Guterres said at the United Nations’ first ever summit on the biodiversity crisis on Wednesday.

“Humanity is waging war on nature. And we need to rebuild our relationship with it,” said Guterres.

Guterres said governments must include nature-based solutions in coronavirus recovery plans, investing in forests, wetlands and oceans, Aljazeera reported.

