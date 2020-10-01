Iraq to allow each country to send at most 1,500 Arbaeen pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Iraq’s government will allow each country to send at most 1,500 pilgrims to take part in the Arbaeen processions.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that pilgrims can only travel to Iraq by air, RT Arabic reported.

The spokesman added that countries sending pilgrims to Iraq are required to inform them of the precautions needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).

Each year, a huge crowd of Shias flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rites.

Earlier this year, Baghdad had said it would bar all foreign pilgrims from visiting Iraq for Arbaeen due to the COVID-19 outbreak.