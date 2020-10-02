500 US service members died in 2019

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 500 American service members took their own lives in 2019. The Second Annual Suicide Report revealed 344 active component, 65 Reserve and 89 National Guard members died by suicide in 2019.

Among active component service members, 142 were from the Army, 83 from the Air Force, 72 from the Navy and 47 from the Marine Corps, AA told. Those figures compare to a total of 543 service members who took their own lives in 2018.