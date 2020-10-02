Date :Friday, October 2nd, 2020 | Time : 07:35 |ID: 172931 | Print

Khashoggi’s fiancee calls on world leaders to skip G20 summit

SHAFAQNA- The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, called on world leaders Thursday not to participate in this year’s G20 summit in Riyadh. In an article in The Washington Post on the eve of the second anniversary of Khashoggi’s murder, Hatice Cengiz recalled that Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 15th annual summit of leaders of the Group of 20 economies in November, AA reported.

“The most logical thing for world leaders to do today — the best punishment for the Saudi crown prince right now, even if it comes too late — is not to attend this virtual summit,” said Cengiz in her piece titled “We have been deprived of Jamal Khashoggi’s voice. But his silence says it all.”

