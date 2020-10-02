Some 4.5M African jobs to be lost this year

SHAFAQNA- Damage over COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions is expected to cause loss of 4.5 million African jobs in the aviation sector and aviation-supported industries in the African continent this year.

According to AA, the Air Transport Action Group revealed that out of region’s 7.7 million aviation-related employment in Africa, some 4.5 million African jobs are expected to be lost this year in the aviation sector as well as industries supported by aviation, Africa Newsroom website reported.

In the aviation sector alone, the report said some 172,000 jobs in Africa are expected to be lost by the end of 2020, what shapes roughly 40% of the continent’s 440,000 aviation jobs, according to the website.