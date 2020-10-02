Date :Friday, October 2nd, 2020 | Time : 15:20 |ID: 172935 | Print

Some 4.5M African jobs to be lost this year

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Damage over COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions is expected to cause loss of 4.5 million African jobs in the aviation sector and aviation-supported industries in the African continent this year.

According to AA, the Air Transport Action Group revealed that out of region’s 7.7 million aviation-related employment in Africa, some 4.5 million African jobs are expected to be lost this year in the aviation sector as well as industries supported by aviation, Africa Newsroom website reported.

In the aviation sector alone, the report said some 172,000 jobs in Africa are expected to be lost by the end of 2020, what shapes roughly 40% of the continent’s 440,000 aviation jobs, according to the website.

You might also like
Manufactured Pandemic: Testing People For Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically For COVID-19
Jailed human rights activists remain in virus-hit prisons, Amnesty International
North Korea report first suspected COVID-19 case
South African President urged Muslims to follow regulations put in place by authorities while observing Ramadan
Charity: Yemeni children's mental health affected devastatingly by Saudi war
Refugees in Malaysia stay at home for fear of Coronavirus
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *