UN grants South Sudan solar radio sets for distance learning

SHAFAQNA- South Sudan received 5,000 solar radio sets from the United Nation Children Funds (UNICEF) to help with a distance learning. “We are grateful that we are able to get this donation from UNICEF to strengthen distance learning program,” Minister of General Education and Instruction Awut Deng Acuil told reporters while receiving the donation in Juba.

“It has limitations but with this radio, I think the recording of lessons will take place and will reach all the villages where the majority of our children are”,AA reported. Acuil said UNICEF has been a strategic partner during the liberation struggle, noting the relationship between the government and the children’s agency dates to the time when war was being waged for the liberation of South Sudan.