US fines Emirates $400,000 for flying over Iran

SHAFAQNA- The US Transportation Department fined Emirates airline $400,000 on Thursday for flights through Iranian airspace. The flight was carrying the JetBlue Airways code and therefore subject to U.S. regulations. The department said for 19 days in July 2019, Emirates operated flights over parts of Iranian airspace, even though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had barred flights because of heightened military activities and increased political tensions , according to Reuters.

Emirates told the department the issue was a result of an “inadvertent oversight” but “agreed to this settlement in the interest of resolving this matter.” Emirates must pay $200,000 of the fine within 120 days. The remainder will be waived if it has no further violations within one year.