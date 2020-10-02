Indigenous woman’s death in Canada spurs rising calls for action

SHAFAQNA – Officials in the Canadian province of Quebec are under increasing pressure to address systemic racism after a shocking video released this week showed hospital staff making racist comments about a dying Indigenous woman in their care.

A vigil was held Thursday evening on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, the capital, where dozens of protesters demanded justice and accountability for the death of Joyce Echaquan.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven from the Atikamekw of Manawan, a First Nation community in Quebec, died on Monday after seeking treatment for stomach pain at a hospital in Joliette, about 75 kilometres (46 miles) north of Montreal,Al Jazeera reported.

Echaquan filmed her treatment at the hospital and shared it on social media, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation from Indigenous leaders across Canada, as well as politicians and human rights defenders.