Trump tested positive for COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- Donald Trump said Friday on Twitter that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump’s physician said he was “well” without saying whether he was experiencing symptoms and added that the president would stay isolated in the White House for now, Nytimes reported.

Trump’s result came after he spent months playing down the severity of the outbreak that has killed more than 207,000 in the United States and hours after insisting that “the end of the pandemic is in sight.”

