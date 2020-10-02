Lebanon announces agreement on border talks with Israel

SHAFQANA- The Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon announced on Thursday that an agreement has been reached on a framework for negotiations with Israel on the demarcation of sea and land borders between the two sides.

“The Lebanese army will lead the talks with the Israeli side,” Nabih Berri told a news conference in Beirut.

“Lebanon and Israel have asked the United States to mediate in the demarcation of the border,” Barry said, noting that meetings would be held at the UN base near the Lebanese border in the south of the country under the auspices of the international organization. The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament stated: “According to this framework agreement, the United States will make efforts to create a positive atmosphere for the success of the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel as soon as possible.”

Nabih Berri noted that the US delegation and the UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon will attend meetings on the demarcation of the border between Beirut and Tel Aviv. He added: “As soon as an agreement is reached between the parties, a convention in this regard will be signed by Lebanon and Israel and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon known as” UNIFEL “.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Minister of Energy said that talks between Lebanon and Israel will soon be held with the mediation of the United States on the maritime borders. In a statement following Nabih Berri’s remarks, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said that Israel and Lebanon would soon hold US-mediated talks on maritime borders. The Israeli minister suggested that talks between the two sides could take place after the Jewish holiday, which ends on October 9.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English