VIDEO: Iraqis start Arbaeen Walk

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: Iraqi pilgrims from Baghdad started Arbaeen Walk to the holy city of Karbala on Friday morning. Every year, millions of Shia Muslims even Sunni Muslims, Christians, and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.