Date :Friday, October 2nd, 2020 | Time : 18:01 |ID: 173062 | Print

Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims march from Najaf Ashraf to Karbala

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Groups of pilgrims continue to walk towards the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) to participate in Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The following photos show the procession of Arbaeen pilgrims walk from Najaf Ashraf province to Karbala, along with strict security measures and full observance of health protocols against the Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
During the first half of the year 2019, more than 2400 marriage held at al-Abbas's (A.S) Shrine
#ARBAEENWALK - Day Two – City of Ali (as)
Imam Hussain Holy Shrine offers free health services to orphans
Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr - 12 Days to Arbaeen
Ayatollah Khamenei, Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini, Iraqi mawkib organizers A group of Iraqi mawkib organizers met with Ayatollah Khamenei
Yazid ibn Muawiyah’s Clan
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *