Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims march from Najaf Ashraf to Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Groups of pilgrims continue to walk towards the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) to participate in Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The following photos show the procession of Arbaeen pilgrims walk from Najaf Ashraf province to Karbala, along with strict security measures and full observance of health protocols against the Coronavirus.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English