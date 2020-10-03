Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 11:36 |ID: 173086 | Print

Restrictions on wearing hijab for some civil servants in Singapore

SHAFAQNA – Although minority Muslim women can freely wear the hijab in most settings in Singapore, some professions bar the headscarf – and a recent case has triggered a fresh debate on diversity and discrimination in the workplace.

Every day before Farah starts her shift at a government hospital in Singapore, Farah removes her hijab – the Islamic veil she has worn since a teenager.

Now she has joined a growing number of Muslims – who account for about 15 percent of Singapore’s 4 million resident population – calling for the ban to end, with an online petition gathering more than 50,000 signatures.

“They told me I can’t work here if I wear the tudung,” said Farah, using the Malay term for hijab, as she recounts her job interview in 2018 for a physiotherapist position , Globaltimes  repoted.

“I felt a sense of helplessness, it’s unfair. Why has the tudung become a barrier for us to look for jobs?” asked the 27-year-old, who used a pseudonym for fear of reprisals at work. She accepted the job eventually but has to remove her headscarf whenever she is at work.

Farah’s case is not an oddity. There was outcry in August when a woman was asked to remove her hijab to work as a promoter at a department store.

