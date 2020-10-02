Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 00:47 |ID: 173094 | Print

Message of condolence from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office to new Emir of Kuwait

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani has sent the message of condolence to the new Emir of Kuwait.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message is as follows:

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the state of Kuwait

As Salamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh

With sadness and regret, we received the news of the death of his highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah (may God have mercy on him) after a life full of wise and distinct positions in serving his nation.

We offer our deepest condolences to you and the honorable people of Kuwait for this great tragedy, and we ask God Almighty immense mercy for the great deceased, patience and peace for his relatives and lovers, and more progress and prosperity for the dear government of Kuwait.

La Houle Wala Qowata Ella Bellah Al-Aliyyel Adhim (there is no power and no strength except from Allah (SWT) has

13 Safar 1442
October 1, 2020

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

