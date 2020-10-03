Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 09:04 |ID: 173110 | Print

Muslim Scholar Condemns French President’s Remarks on Islam

SHAFAQNA- Ali Al-Qaradaghi, the Secretary General of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), condemns French President’s remarks on Islam. “Do not worry about our religion, as it never relied on the support of an authority or raised a sword in the face of those who opposed it to impose its banner/self”, Al-Qaradaghi said in a statement on Facebook .

During his speech earlier on Friday to unveil a plan aimed at defending France’s secularism, Macron described Islam as “a religion that is in crisis all over the world.” “The future is for the religion of Islam and we are in fear for the future of societies that make other people’s religions and sanctities legitimate targets”, Al-Qaradaghi said.

He stressed that the rulers of most Arab and Islamic countries are ones “whom you created or was a putschist that you blessed by reaching ruling on the skulls of the innocent, AA reported. “President Macron; you are in moral, humanitarian and political crisis; and Islam cannot bear the burden of fake cartoon leaders who created crises with your sponsorship,” Al-Qaradaghi added.

 

 

