Countries face critical moment in COVID-19 response, UN health agency says

SHAFAQNA- With strong leadership and comprehensive strategies it’s never too late for countries to change the trend lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday. Describing four varying national situations, he said those countries that jumped on the virus quickly have avoided large outbreaks. Others had large outbreaks but were able to bring them under control and continue to suppress the virus.

“It is never too late to turn the tide”, he assured, stressing that in every region, countries have developed a collective blueprint for suppressing the virus – and saved both lives and livelihoods, news.un.org reported. For its part, WHO will continue to support national action plans through its regional and national country offices.