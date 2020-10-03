Civilians bearing brunt of surge in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

SHAFAQNA- As the recent escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict worsens, civilians are bearing the brunt of the surge in violence.

Civilian deaths and injuries, including of children, have been reported on both sides of the line of contact, and in Armenia.

The ICRC has received reports of people trying to move themselves and their families to safety. Many other families, including babies and young children, are spending days and nights sheltering in the unheated basements of their buildings, in an effort to escape the violence, according to icrc.org.

There are also reports of hundreds of homes and civilian infrastructure such as schools and hospitals destroyed by heavy artillery. Where buildings have been damaged, people are exposed to the dangers of unexploded ordnances.