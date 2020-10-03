What is the ruling on keeping secret Coronavirus infection? The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi Zanjani answered a question about keeping secret Coronavirus infection.

Question: Some relatives of those who passed away from Corona hide the cause of their death to prevent medical and hygienic investigations and proceedings, and to be able to bury their dead ones in their selected places. Is such an act allowed?

The Grand Ayatollah Shobairi: It is not allowed if this act causes the spread of the virus leading to harming others.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA