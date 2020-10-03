Can Ashura happen again?

SHAFAQNA – The event of Ashura from the social aspect and those who perpetrated it was the manifestation of the decadence of the Islamic society. Hence, it must always be reminded in order that such a mistake is not repeated. This is that ‘alas’ which a nation says: Did we Muslims do such a thing? Curse on those who perpetrated such an act; so we do not do such an act again. This subject is for the purpose of polishing the Islamic and humanistic feelings, but on the condition that we understand this correctly [1].

