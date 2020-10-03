Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 10:17 |ID: 173141 | Print

We are not seen as an important demographic,US Muslims say

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- After experiencing years of rampant Islamophobia, young Muslim voters want to make sure their voices are heard.

Zarifa Ali is voting for the first time in the 2020 election. As a first-time voter, 18-year-old Ali has paid close attention to the race, noticing how the Muslim-American population became a part of the political discussion. But she believes that Muslim voters are often taken for granted , Thenation reported.

“We are not seen as an important demographic, and when we are seen it is only for a brief time during the election. After this, we are overlooked,” Ali said. “Mostly Republican candidates go against Muslim communities and appeal to those that see Muslims as a threat.

You might also like
Islamophobic attack targets mosque in Netherlands
British Government do not support a ban on wearing the veil in public
Stanford psychiatrist studies mental health in Muslim
Beware of the exaggerators: From ISIS to Islamophobes
Marine Le Pen goes on trial charged with anti-Muslim hate speech
France uses secularism as pretext for state control
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *