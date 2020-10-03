Iraqi security forces close streets near Bina al-Harmain

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi security forces closed the streets near Beynolharameyn to ensure the security of the people as the number of Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims increased in Karbala province.

The Iraqi security forces in Karbala province blocked the streets leading to Beynolharameyn to ensure the security of the pilgrims after a large number of Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims arrived from different provinces of the country.

The security forces have closed the streets near the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Aba al-Fadl (A.S) after a large number of Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims arrived in Karbala province on Friday evening and banned the entry of any vehicle into the area between the two holy shrines.

A large number of pilgrims from different Iraqi provinces are also walking and reaching Karbala province to participate in the pilgrimage of Arbaeen, and security units are also on the way.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English