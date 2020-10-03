Date :Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 | Time : 13:24 |ID: 173170 | Print

Arbaeen coverage this year by 185 journalists, 60 Channels, dozens of radios & news agencies

SHAFAQNA- 185 Iraqi journalists, along with 60 satellite channels, dozens of radios and news agencies, will cover Arbaeen of this year, said the head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate branch in the holy Karbala governorate, Tawfiq Al-Habali.

Al-Habali, noting that Arab and non-Arab journalists from other countries are not present at this year’s ceremony due to the special conditions in Corona, added: Following the orders of the head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate branch in the holy Karbala governorate, vehicles have been allocated for the easy movement of journalists.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

