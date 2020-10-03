One killed, 19 missing as storm flooding hits France, Italy

SHAFAQNA- A fireman died and 19 people were missing as storm flooding hits France, Italy.

The storm, dubbed Alex, ravaged several villages around the city of Nice on the French Riviera. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi called it the worst flooding disaster in the area for more than a century after flying over the worst-hit area by helicopter. At least eight people were missing in France, authorities said.

In Italy, at least one person died and up to 11 people were missing, local authorities said. A fireman was killed by a falling tree in the Valle d’Aosta region, while three people travelling in a van were swept away by flood waters in Val Roya on the border with France, Reuters reported.