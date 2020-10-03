Random testing of Arbaeen pilgrims to identify possible Corona cases

SHAFAQNA- Health personnel in the public health department of the Holy Karbala continue to conduct random tests of Arbaeen pilgrims entering the city from other provinces.

“Karar Jawad Al-Abbasi,” the director of the Karbala Health Care Branch, said in this regard: For the fourth day in a row, pilgrims and servants of Hussaini processions are randomly tested at the entrances of Karbala province to identify possible cases of Coronavirus and the relevant information is recorded in a special form allocated for this purpose.

Al-Abbasi noted: “This action is in line with the move for preventive and awareness-raising measures regarding the spread of the Coronavirus and in the framework of the Arbaeen pilgrimage emergency plan.”

“We are trying to persuade citizens to follow the protocols and recommendations of the Crisis headquarters,” he said, noting that strengthening preventive measures to combat the Coronavirus is at the forefront of Karbala Health Department’s emergency plans.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English