Australia to open first Sharia-compliant bank in 2021

SHAFAQNA- In Australia, one of the world’s largest halal food exporters, the Islamic finance industry, will soon get a boost with the launch of the first full-fledged retail Islamic bank.

The new Islamic Bank Australia (IBA) will receive its license early 2021, according to chief executive officer Dean Gillespie, Salaam Gateway reported.

Islamic finance has grown substantially in recent decades across the world.

The IBA started back in 2012 by a group of Australian Muslims. However, the project really got going in 2017 and 2018.

A group of Australian Muslim investors provided 50% of the capital.

The new Islamic bank targets Australia’s growing Muslim population as the core of its customers, About Islam told.

Muslims made up 2.6% of the population of 26 million, according to the last census in 2016. This was up from 2.2% in the 2011 census.

“This is likely to increase to 3% in the next census in 2021. Adding to this, around 40% of the Muslim population are born in Australia. Around 60% are immigrants,” said Gillespie.