Sudan, rebels sign landmark peace deal

SHAFAQNA- Sudan and rebels on Saturday signed a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war.

“Today we have reached a peace agreement. We are happy. We have finished the mission,” Tut Gatluak, Head of the South Sudanese mediating team said, shortly before the signing of the deal that happened a year after the peace talks began.

Minister and leaders of governments from neighbouring countries as well as Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia attended the ceremony in Juba, the capital of neighbouring South Sudan, AlJazeera reported.